



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Google Cloud will establish a start-up hub and centre of excellence in the state, with potential investments amounting to ₹3,200 crore. Proposals were also discussed with companies like Nvidia and Infosys for further development, aiming to create around 7,000 jobs





The proposals, which carry an investment potential of approximately ₹3,200 crore, came during Yadav's two-day visit to Bangalore.





The Chief Minister revealed that Google Cloud's initiative aims to enhance the skilled workforce in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav spoke to the media after an interactive session on investment opportunities in the state.





During his visit, Yadav also met with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Nvidia. Nvidia proposed a blueprint to position Madhya Pradesh as the 'Intelligence Capital of India.' The 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' session in Bangalore attracted more than 500 participants. High-level discussions were also held with representatives from key technology firms like Infosys, Cognizant, and TCS. MoUs were signed with several industry associations, signalling a promising future for IT development in Madhya Pradesh.





Agencies







