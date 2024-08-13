



Udhampur: Security forces are currently engaged in three counterinsurgency operations across Jammu & Kashmir, officials said on Monday. These operations, which have been ongoing for the past three days, are concentrated in the Kishtwar and Udhampur areas of Jammu and the Kokernag area of Anantnag in the Kashmir valley.





In Kishtwar and Udhampur, the operations began in the early hours of Sunday, following intelligence reports of crossing over the line of control (LoC) in the region. The security forces, comprising the Indian Army, central armed police forces (CAPFs), and local police, have been engaged in intermittent exchanges of fire with the terrorists.





The security forces have intensified their search operations, particularly in the forested regions of Basantgarh in Udhampur, where another exchange of fire occurred on Sunday evening. The forces are also monitoring the routes entering the Kashmir valley from the Poonch-Rajouri and Doda-Kishtwar areas to prevent further infiltration.





The annual Machail Yatra in Kishtwar was briefly halted but has since resumed with additional security reinforcements.





The Kokernag operation in Anantnag began on Saturday and has seen significant engagement resulting in casualties. Two Army soldiers, Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma, along with one civilian, lost their lives in the initial gun battle. Four other soldiers and another civilian were injured.





The terrorists are believed to have crossed over from the Doda and Kishtwar areas into the Kashmir valley.





The situation remains tense, with the security forces maintaining a high level of vigilance to counter any further insurgent activities. The local population has been advised to remain indoors and cooperate with the authorities as the operations continue.





Meanwhile, in a related development, nine suspected terrorist associates have been arrested in the Jammu region’s Kathua district. These individuals are suspected of being involved in helping terrorists in the recent attack that resulted in the deaths of four Army personnel and other violent incidents in the Kathua-Bani-Kishtwar belt during June and July.





Officials estimate that out of the 70–80 foreign terrorists currently active across Jammu & Kashmir, approximately 55–60 are operating in the Jammu region in small groups. The ongoing operations aim to neutralize these threats and restore peace and stability to the region.





(With Agency Inputs)








