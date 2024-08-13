



The Pinaka-MK3 is an advanced version of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This iteration significantly enhances India's artillery capabilities, allowing for powerful strikes over a much greater range, reportedly up to 300 kilometers.





The development of the Pinaka system began in the late 1980s as a response to the need for an indigenous alternative to existing Russian multi-barrel rocket launchers like the Grad. The Pinaka-MK3 builds upon the earlier versions, which have been instrumental in various military operations, including the Kargil War.





Key Features of The Pinaka-MK3 Include:





Extended Range: The MK-3 variant is designed to deliver strikes at distances significantly greater than its predecessors, enhancing operational flexibility.





High Rate of Fire: Like earlier models, it can fire a salvo of multiple rockets in a short time frame, maintaining the system's effectiveness in rapid assault scenarios. It features a multi-tube launcher with two pods of six rockets each, capable of covering 700 × 500 meters in 48 seconds. The 214 mm rocket carries a 100 kg payload and offers various warheads





Advanced Technology: The MK-3 incorporates state-of-the-art technologies for improved targeting and operational efficiency, making it a formidable asset on the battlefield. Supported by hydraulically actuated outriggers, the system is mounted on a Tatra truck for mobility. India has versions of Pinaka with ranges of 48 km, 75 km, and 90 km and DRDO is currently developing an extended range of 120 km variant. There are also plans to develop a 200 km version called the Pinaka MK-III ER/ MK-IV.





Accuracy: DRDO has implemented its Trajectory Correction System (TCS) on the Pinaka, for further improvement of its CEP. This has been trialled and has shown excellent results. The rockets can also be guided by GPS to improve their accuracy. A wraparound microstrip antenna has been developed by DRDO for this system.





The Pinaka-MK3 is expected to play a crucial role in India's military strategy, particularly in countering threats along its borders with Pakistan and China. Its ability to deliver precise and powerful strikes makes it a vital component of India's artillery capabilities, enhancing deterrence and operational readiness.





The Pinaka-MK3 represents a significant leap in India's artillery technology, reinforcing the country's defence posture and operational capabilities.





