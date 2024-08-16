



India and Russia are collaborating on a significant nuclear fuel deal valued at ₹10,500 crore (approximately $1.27 billion). This agreement focuses on supplying nuclear fuel and core components for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, specifically for its new units 3 and 4, which are being developed with Russian assistance.





Additionally, there is a prospect of establishing a joint venture between India and Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, aimed at producing nuclear fuel domestically. This initiative is expected to enhance India's nuclear capabilities and support its clean energy transition goals, which include increasing nuclear power capacity from the current 7 GW to 13 GW by 2029.

The Kudankulam project, located in Tamil Nadu, will ultimately comprise six units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW, making it the largest nuclear power project in India once fully operational.





Key Details of The Agreement





Supply Timeline: The deal includes provisions for the initial fuel loads and subsequent reloads from 2025 to 2033. This will encompass not only the nuclear fuel but also essential components such as control rods and inspection tools.

Local Production Initiative: India is exploring the possibility of forming a joint venture with ROSATOM, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation, to manufacture nuclear fuel domestically. This move aims to enhance India's self-sufficiency in nuclear energy production.





This deal is a crucial step in strengthening the energy partnership between India and Russia, particularly in the context of India's growing energy needs and its commitment to expanding its nuclear power capabilities. The collaboration also reflects broader geopolitical dynamics and the ongoing efforts of both nations to deepen their strategic ties in various sectors, including energy.





