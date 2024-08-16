



The Home Ministry has named IPS officer Nalin Prabhat as the next Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir.





Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, will take charge as the DGP after the tenure of RR Swain, the incumbent DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, ends on September 30. Swain, a 1991 batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer, will retire serving as the DGP for 11 months.





Nalin Prabhat has been posted in Jammu and Kashmir as Special Director General (SDG) of police till September 30 and will take charge as the DGP on October 1.





The 56-year-old IPS officer has had an illustrious career and has won three police gallantry medals. He has also led the 'Greyhounds', a specialised anti-Naxal force in Andhra Pradesh.





Prabhat, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, took charge as the Director General of the National Security Guard in April this year. However, the government cut short his tenure and approved his deputation from the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. It happened to be Prabhat's 56th birthday when he was deputed to the AGMUT cadre.





Sources said that he was planning a trip with his family when the order came in.





This deputation will last for three years or until further orders are issued in accordance with relaxed inter-cadre transfer guidelines. It will enable him to serve as the DGP in Jammu and Kashmir.





Nalin Prabhat is expected to perform multiple roles during his tenure as the DGP, including strengthening the anti-terror grid in the Union Territory.





