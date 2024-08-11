



India is on the verge of finalising a landmark agreement with the United States for fighter jet engine technology within the next six months.





General Electric Co. has already submitted techno-commercial bids, setting the stage for detailed discussions on technology transfer according to a report by The Economic Times.





As per the same report, the Indian government is in the final stages of approving a manufacturing license agreement to produce GE414-INS6 engines in India under a technology transfer pact.





The bid submitted by GE is currently under review. The estimated $1 billion deal will result in an 80 per cent technology transfer, covering critical aspects like coating for the engine's hot end, crystal blades, and laser drilling technology.





The upcoming discussions with GE will be pivotal in determining the size and scope of the technology transfer.





Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), selected for the deal, has already earmarked land in Bengaluru for the new engine factory.





Currently, environmental and pollution clearances are being processed, with plans to have the facility operational within two years of contract signing.





India is also developing twin-engine deck-based fighters for the navy, which are expected to be powered by the GE-F414 engine. Additionally, the first two squadrons of the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will also utilise the same engine.





Agencies







