



Indian Army is a steadfast ally to the diverse communities of India’s North Eastern states, forging deep bonds of friendship through a wide array of impactful initiatives across the region.





In Tripura, Army has championed the cause of friendship by promoting unity, community welfare, welfare of ESM, and humanitarian assistance. The unique bicycle rally, “Pedalling Patriots: 1971 Liberation Spin,” commemorated the Army’s valour in the 1971 war and highlighted their ongoing commitment to unity and remembrance. Their flood rescue operations, blood donation camps and anti-drug abuse drives further showcased their dedication to community welfare. The Army’s efforts in honouring Veer Naris and organizing ex-servicemen rallies reinforced their respect and support for veterans and their families, while celebrations at the ‘Apna Ghar’ old age home in Agartala fostered a sense of belonging.





In Assam, Army’s friendly overture was showcased by providing infrastructure support and educational facilities, medical assistance, organising cultural exchange programs and sports events and promoting women empowerment initiatives. Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavana spearheaded numerous construction projects, including the development of toilet blocks, open-air gyms, and computer labs, significantly enhancing local infrastructure and educational facilities. Medical camps provided essential healthcare to thousands, while national integration tours for students and teachers promoted cultural exchange and unity. Army’s socio-cultural programs, sports events, and women empowerment initiatives, such as multi-utility and stitching centers, have strengthened community bonds and fostered self-reliance among women.





Manipur witnessed the Army’s commitment of friendship through various initiatives such as medical assistance, nurturing of young minds, organising community events, promoting consciousness for environment protection and providing relief assistance to Displaced People. As part of initiatives, Medical and dental camps were organised, special assistance was provided on World Mother’s Day. The felicitation of young achievers, guidance sessions for Agniveer aspirants and NEET qualifiers underscored the Army’s role in nurturing future generations. Community events like friendly football matches and tree plantation drives promoted health, peace, and environmental consciousness, while the provision of relief material and celebrations on Republic Day fostered goodwill and patriotic spirit among displaced persons and villagers.





In, the bond of friendship was manifested through different community development activities. Transformation of a unused infrastructure to a community hall, vocational training for women and the establishment of a computer training center exemplified the Army’s focus on community development and empowerment. Medical aid camps, educational tours, and sports tournaments, such as the Captain Kenguruse Football Tournament, highlighted their efforts to enhance health, education, and sportsmanship. The creation of a community center and the provision of Wushu coaching camps further demonstrated their dedication to fostering community spirit and physical fitness.





Through these diverse initiatives, the Indian Army has cemented its role as a friend to all communities in the north-eastern states, promoting development, unity, and well-being across the region.





Agencies







