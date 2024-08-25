



Colombo: The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Mumbai’ will arrive at the port of Colombo on Monday for a three-day maiden visit to Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here has said.





INS Mumbai, the Indian Navy’s frontline warship, will be received ceremonially by the Sri Lanka Navy, the high commission said in a press release on Saturday.





“This is INS Mumbai’s first visit to any port in Sri Lanka and will be the eighth port call by Indian Ships this year,” it said.





INS Mumbai — the third of the Delhi class destroyers — will bring essential spares for the Sri Lanka Airforce (SLAF)-operated Dornier maritime patrol aircraft — the pilots and flight navigators of which are being trained by the Indian Navy. Apart from this, the Indian Navy also supports the aircraft’s maintenance with a technical team and spares.





“The Dornier aircraft provides a unique and critical capability of surveillance over the Sea Area of Responsibility (AOR) of Sri Lanka since induction two years ago,” the press release said.





Upon arrival, the Commanding Officer will call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe, at the Western Naval Area Headquarters.





During the stay in Colombo, INS Mumbai will conduct a familiarisation tour onboard for Sri Lanka Navy personnel aimed at sharing best practices between both the Navies.





The ship will also undertake joint activities with the Sri Lanka Navy, such as sports fixtures, Yoga and beach cleaning, it said.





The indigenously built INS Mumbai, commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 22, 2001, will depart the island nation on August 29, according to the press release.





Earlier this year, INS Kabra, Karanj, Kamorta and Shalki visited Sri Lanka, in addition to Indian Coast Guard ships Samarth, Abhinav and Sachet, the press release said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







