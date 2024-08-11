



CHENNAI: An IIT-Madras backed start-up has designed India’s first abrasive waterjet machine which can be used for cutting combustible materials without generating heat, and can play a major role in the semiconductor, aviation, defence and diamond industries. It will be a game-changer as the machine is expected to cost just one-third of those currently in the market. The machine was unveiled by IIT-M director V Kamakoti on Thursday.





Supported by Startup TN, the machine was designed and developed by Guhan Industries and Manufacturing Solutions (GIMS) with the help of NIRMAAN - IIT-M’s flagship initiatives to support product ideas by students.





Guhan Gunasekaran, director of the company, said unlike pure waterjet machines which use a pressurised jet of water to cut soft, thin or permeable materials, an abrasive waterjet involves a mixture of abrasives and water. It is more powerful and can cut hard materials.





“The benefit associated with the utilisation of waterjet cutting machine is its ability to cut a material without generating heat that may harm materials like rubber, textiles, foam, leather, plastics, tile, stone glass, food, paper, and other combustible materials, making it a promising solution in sectors such as defence, aerospace, oil and gas industries,” he said, adding that it would also benefit MSMEs.





He added waterjet machines currently in the market have components which are imported, and assembled in India. “An imported abrasive machine costs ₹1.5 crore, but we are planning to sell for ₹45 lakh.”





The team at GIMS developed proof of concept for an abrasive suspension waterjet and was awarded a grant of ₹20 lakh from Engineers India Limited (EIL) to develop a prototype. After successfully developing and testing the concept, the team filed for an Indian Patent for the core idea of continuous operation of a suspension jet, a first of its kind in India. The team received funding of ₹2.5 crore from Start-Up TN for setting up a manufacturing facility to develop and commercialise the machine.





