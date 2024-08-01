



Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that aircraft of the Israel Air Force (IAF), in cooperation with the fire centre of the IDF Southern Command, attacked and destroyed in the Khan Yunis area in Gaza launchers loaded with rockets that were aimed at the territory of Israel.





The IDF also said the fighters of the brigade combat teams under the command of it 162nd "Steel Formation" Division continue to operate in the Rafah area of Gaza.





In addition, forces of the IDF's Nahal Infantry Brigade are currently operating in what the IDF called a "targeted manner" in the Tel al-Sultan area in Gaza, and have destroyed a building booby trapped with explosives in the area from which Hamas terrorists were operating.





At the same time, forces of the IDF's 252nd "Sinai" Division continue to operate against terrorist infrastructures in the centre of the Gaza Strip.





Also, in the last day, under the direction of the IDF's 454th Artillery Brigade, an aircraft attacked and eliminated several terrorist squads that posed a threat to Israeli forces in the region.





Finally, the IDF reported that over the last day IAF aircraft and fighter jets attacked about 35 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including armed terrorist groups, military buildings and other terrorist infrastructures.





