



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira are scheduled to co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.





The Brazilian Minister arrived in the national capital on Saturday on a four-day official visit to India.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Vieira's visit will provide further impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Brazil.





The MEA stated that Jaishankar and Vieira will speak on how the two nations, as part of the Troika, can take forward key G20 outcomes from India's G20 Presidency last year.





Brazil has assumed the presidency of the G20 until November 2024. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa.





Brazil will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.





The G20 is made up of 19 countries including India and Brazil.





The MEA said India and Brazil share a multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values.





It also said, the Brazilian Foreign Minister's visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral arena across diverse sectors.





Earlier in July, the Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi, led India's delegation at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Rio De Janeiro. During the meeting, he highlighted India's flagship programmes, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, and AMRUT and reiterated India's commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to water and sanitation.





The Brazilian FM is on an official visit to India till August 28.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







