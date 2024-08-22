



In a significant leap for defence and aerospace research, IIT-Indore, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has developed a ground breaking imaging technique. This new technique is capable of capturing precise details of minute movements during explosions.





Led by Professor Devendra Deshmukh at IIT-Indore, this innovative approach is based on Digital Inline Holography principles. It allows for sharper and more detailed visualisation of dynamic phenomena, including dust and combustion clouds, which were previously difficult to capture with such clarity.





This cutting-edge technique holds immense potential for various sectors, especially in defence, aerospace, and material sciences. It can be applied in areas like missile development, explosive testing, and even in the study of combustion dynamics, offering improved accuracy and deeper insights critical for advancing technology in these fields.





Key Features of the Technology

Enhanced Time Resolution: The new imaging technique dramatically improves time resolution, allowing for exposure times as low as 50 nanoseconds. In contrast, traditional methods were limited to exposure times of 1 microsecond.

High Frame Rate: This system can record up to 7,00,000 frames per second, providing researchers with a real-time view of particle dynamics during explosions.

Digital Inline Holography: The technique employs Digital Inline Holography, which enhances the clarity and detail of images captured in challenging environments, such as those filled with dust or combustion clouds.



The ability to visualize fast-moving particles with such precision opens up new avenues for research and development in various fields. It can lead to better understanding and advancements in technologies related to explosives, aerospace engineering, and potentially other areas where particle dynamics play a critical role. Professor Devendra Deshmukh, who leads the project, emphasizes that this method overcomes significant limitations of previous imaging techniques, enabling sharper and more detailed visualizations . This breakthrough not only enhances scientific research capabilities but also has practical implications for improving safety and efficiency in defence operations and aerospace applications.





