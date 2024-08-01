



In a significant move for India’s Mars mission, scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) have identified Ladakh as an ideal site for the inaugural Mars and Moon analogue research station.





An analogue research station, Kumar explained: “is a place where activities meant for Moon and Mars can be planned and practised. For example, if you’re planning an astronaut habitat, you can build a habitat there as there are some similarities (geological, for example) with extra-terrestrial conditions. You can also use it to see how microbes and other organisms respond to such extreme environments.”





Natural Lab





Phartiyal and Kumar, lead authors of the proposal, highlight Ladakh’s unique geographical features that closely resemble both Martian and Lunar environments. The region’s cold, arid desert landscape, rocky terrain, and geomorphological similarities to early Mars and the Moon make it an exceptional candidate for simulating extra-terrestrial conditions.





“Ladakh offers a natural laboratory for testing equipment, training personnel, and conducting crucial scientific studies. Its environment provides geochemical, geomorphological, and astrobiological fidelity to Mars and Moon,” says Phartiyal.





Phartiyal, who has been visiting Ladakh for research work nearly every year since 2000, has studied the landscape closely. “...Being there often makes me feel that you are on a different planet altogether,” Phartiyal, who also participated in Nasa’s Spaceward Bound India programme (2016), which cited Ladakh’s high altitude mountainous ecosystem possessing Mars-analogous topological features, said.





Multi-Purpose Station





The proposed research station would serve multiple purposes: Testing platform for space technologies, advancing Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), engineering integration, human studies and crew training and geological and Astro-Biological research. The establishment of such a facility would significantly boost India’s space programme, particularly the Indian human space programme and future Mars exploration plans. It would also provide valuable opportunities for studying extremophiles and conducting comparative research with samples from India’s existing polar research stations.





Scientists from IISc and BSIP proposed Ladakh as India's first Mars and Moon analogue research station due to its unique geographical features. The station aims to test space technology, conduct scientific studies, and train astronauts. This facility would enhance India's space programme and benefit local communities, aligning with the country's ambitious space exploration plans.





Purpose of The Research Station





The proposed research facility in Ladakh will serve multiple purposes, including:





- Testing platform for space technologies: This will help advance the Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) necessary for future missions.

- Human studies and crew training: It will provide a controlled environment for studying human factors in space exploration.

- Geological and Astro-biological research: The unique environment will allow scientists to explore microbial diversity and other Astro-biological aspects.





Impact On India's Space Program





Establishing this research station is expected to significantly boost India's space program, particularly in relation to its human spaceflight initiatives and future Mars exploration plans. The facility will not only enhance India's capabilities in space technology but also position the country as a key player in international space research.





In summary, Ladakh's selection as a research site marks a strategic move for India, aiming to leverage its unique environmental conditions to advance its space exploration goals.





Agencies







