



New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to carry out the largest international air exercise ever conducted in the country, called ‘Tarang Shakti’, with 30 countries likely to take part.





The drill will have 72 aircraft participating in the first phase and around 80 in the second phase. The first phase will be held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from 6 August to 14 August, while the second will be held in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur from 29 August to 14 September.





Addressing the press in New Delhi Wednesday, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal A.P. Singh said the first phase will see participation from Germany, France, Spain and UK with their assets and the second phase will witness the participation of Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, UAE and US with their assets.





Indian aircraft that will take part in the exercise include LCA Tejas, Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, MiG-29 (both IAF and Navy), Light Combat Helicopter (Prachand), ALH Mk-IV (Rudra), C-130, IL-78 and AWACS.





The foreign aircraft taking part include F-18s from Australia, C-130Js from Bangladesh, Rafales from France, Typhoons from Germany, Spain and the UK, F-16s from Greece, F-16s and AWACs from the UAE, A-10s, F-16s and Flight Refuelling Aircraft from the US, and C-130s from Singapore.





“Given the diverse participation and also to cater to specific requirements from friendly foreign countries, we have decided to do it in two parts,” Air Marshal Singh said.





The Indian Navy will also participate in the first phase with MiG-29 aircraft.





“All in all, including India, 30 countries will likely take part. Eighteen countries will be observers,” the Air Marshal added.





He said that one of the main objectives of the exercise was to showcase the booming defence ecosystem in India and also to highlight India’s “resolve towards Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance)”.





Flying exercises will include within visual range (WVR) and beyond visual range (BVR) combat missions, large force engagements (LFE), air mobility operations, low light operations, dynamic targeting, air-to-air refuelling missions, combat search and rescue, high value aerial asset protection, and busting and mixed formation air-to-air refuelling missions (MRTT and IL-78).





The exercises will also have components such as flying training, ground training and subject matter expert exchange, which will include an air domain awareness seminar, defence exposition and cultural exchange.





Air Marshal Singh said that in line with India’s goal to become a developed nation by 2047 and to take defence cooperation with friendly neighbours to the next level, “we will utilise this exercise to showcase indigenous capabilities in defence research as well as defence production by carrying out an industrial defence aviation exposition at Sulur from 13 to 15 August and at Jodhpur from 12 to 14 September”.





The defence exposition will see participation from five defence public sector undertakings, 20 private companies, 20 MSMEs and 16 start-ups.





Four German industries would participate, including aviation and missile. Indian companies expected to participate include Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge, BEL, HAL and Bharat Dynamics, among others.





Discussions will also be held with German industry representatives.





According to the Air Marshal, the Tarang Shakti exercise aims to strengthen ties with friends within the international community.





“Complex missions are planned to enhance our mutual understanding of air operations, air power applications and also to practice multiple combat scenarios in realistic environments. It is also an excellent opportunity for all of us to share our best practices,” he said.





