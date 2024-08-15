



Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and the people of India on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.





Further, he highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations, which has contributed to prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region.





"On the occasion of India's Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn , Prime Minister @narendramodi , and the people of India," Muizzu said in a post on X.





"Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region," he added.





Muizzu expressed confidence that the partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals.





"As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals," Muizzu said on X.'





Following this, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) President Abdulla Shahid congratulated India on its 78th Independence Day, extending wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the Indian government and people.





He further acknowledged India's role as an invaluable partner and stated India has proved to be an "all-weather" friend of the Maldives.





Shahid shared some pictures of him and PM Modi together on X and stated, "Happy Independence Day #India ! I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi , EAM @DrSJaishankar , the Government and the warm and friendly people of India best wishes and prosperity on this joyous occasion."





"India has proved to be an "all weather" friend of the #Maldives. Our first and best responder for any crisis we have faced. An invaluable partner in our development journey. The people of Maldives continue to benefit from the generous development assistance and human resource development, and deeply cherish this relationship," he added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.





He was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries as he arrived earlier for the celebrations at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister was dressed in a white kurta, blue jacket, and a traditional multicoloured safa.





As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.





