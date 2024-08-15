

Vice President also tweeted in Hindi to congratulate Indians on the occasion. UAE leaders on Thursday sent congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day



Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day.





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.





Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also tweeted in Hindi to congratulate Indians on their Independence Day.





“Today, India proudly marks its 78th Independence Day, a testament to the nation’s incredible developmental journey. As we celebrate this significant milestone, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and to the Indian people. The UAE remains dedicated to reinforcing our friendship, advancing our bilateral cooperation, and fostering strong bonds across all facets of our enduring partnership. Wishing our Indian friends a joyous Independence Day”.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







