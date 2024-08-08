



Auckland: In an effort to bolster trade ties, India and New Zealand are set to ink an agreement on customs procedures, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.





The agreement comes on the heels of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the island nation.





MEA Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar on Thursday said that both countries are interested in helping the farmers of both countries to export things like fruits and vegetables.





"During this visit, we are signing one particular agreement on customs procedures which would certainly assist trade between the two countries and we wish to proceed step by step to see what other things we can do. Certainly, on both sides, we are both interested in helping our farmers to export things like fruits and vegetables to one another at the moment," Secretary East said at a special briefing on President Murmu's visit to New Zealand.





He said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) continues to remain an "aspirational target" not only with New Zealand but also with other countries.





"The free trade agreement is always a very aspirational target and not just with New Zealand I think for countries around the world that is the ultimate objective to enter into a free trade agreement. However, there are many things in between that can be done," the MEA Secretary said.





"New Zealand could export some of their, say fruits and vegetables and we could export some of our fruits and vegetables to New Zealand..." he added.





Earlier today, New Zealand Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro warmly received President Droupadi Murmu, who was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony in Wellington. She was also accorded the Guard of Honour.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Energising India - New Zealand partnership! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn warmly received by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro of New Zealand at the Government House in Wellington. President was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony. She was also accorded Royal Guard of Honour."





She arrived in Wellington on a State visit to New Zealand. President Murmu's substantive talks with the New Zealand leadership aim to give a fillip to ties between the two nations.





President Murmu departed from New Delhi on Sunday for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





In the last leg of her tour, President Murmu will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







