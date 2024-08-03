



Currently, over 230 Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft are awaiting overhauling at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Odisha. This backlog is primarily due to several factors, including the transition of overhauling capabilities from Russia to India, the need for increased capacity, and the complexities involved in the overhaul process.





Reasons Behind the Delay





1. Transition of Overhauling Responsibilities:





Historically, the overhauling of Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft was conducted in Russia. However, HAL has recently begun to take on this responsibility, which has led to initial delays as they establish the necessary infrastructure and expertise. The first overhaul at HAL's Nashik facility was completed recently, marking a significant milestone in this transition.





2. Capacity Constraints:





HAL currently has the capacity to overhaul only 12 aircraft per year, which is insufficient given the number of aircraft awaiting service. The Indian government is reportedly planning to increase this capacity to 25 aircraft annually, but this expansion is still in progress. The backlog is exacerbated by the fact that many of the aircraft are reaching or have exceeded their scheduled overhaul timelines, which are based on flying hours or age.





3. Indigenisation Challenges:





While HAL has made strides in indigenising components of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, certain high-tech materials and proprietary technologies remain sourced from Russia. This reliance complicates the overhaul process, as HAL must navigate the complexities of integrating these components into the aircraft.





4. Increased Demand For Maintenance:





As the fleet ages, the demand for maintenance and overhauling increases. The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates a robust fleet of over 260 Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft, and many of the older models are now requiring significant maintenance and upgrades.





In summary, The situation with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI overhauls at HAL reflects a broader transition towards indigenisation and self-reliance in India's defence manufacturing capabilities. While the delays are significant, efforts are underway to enhance capacity and streamline the overhaul process, which will ultimately benefit the operational readiness of the IAF's fleet.





