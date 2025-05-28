



The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and including prominent figures such as BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, delivered a forceful message during their diplomatic mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





The delegation’s primary objective was to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and to highlight India’s broader fight against cross-border terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan.





At a joint conference in Kinshasa, SS Ahluwalia underscored India’s longstanding concerns regarding Pakistan’s hostile actions. He asserted that after suffering defeats in three conventional wars with India—in 1965, 1971, and 1999—Pakistan shifted its strategy from open warfare to employing cross-border terrorism as a tool to destabilize India. Ahluwalia accused Pakistan of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy, with full support from its military, and warned that terrorism is a global threat, not limited to India alone.





BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj drew a poignant parallel between the suffering caused by terrorism in both India and the DRC, referencing the recent Pahalgam attack and the tragic loss of lives in Goma. She called upon the DRC to publicly condemn Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism and its support for attacks on Indian lives, emphasizing the shared pain of nations afflicted by terror.





Ambassador Sujan Chinoy added that Pakistan has consistently rejected peaceful relations and has obstructed progress and development in South Asia. He stressed that all bilateral issues between India and Pakistan must be resolved without international intervention, but urged the global community to recognize Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism and to exert pressure on Islamabad to abandon violence in favor of peace.





The delegation’s outreach was part of a larger campaign following Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam attack, aimed at countering global misinformation and reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The multi-party group met with key Congolese leaders, including the President of the Foreign Affairs Commission, Berthhold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata, and received assurances of solidarity from the DRC, which committed to echoing India’s anti-terrorism stance at international forums.





During these engagements, the Indian delegation reiterated that terrorism, especially when state-sponsored, is a global menace that must be confronted collectively. They presented evidence of Pakistan’s complicity, including its support for terror groups and the involvement of its military officials, and called for multilateral backing against terrorism at platforms such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





The Indian delegation’s visit to the DRC was a concerted diplomatic effort to expose Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as a strategic tool following its military defeats, to seek international condemnation and action, and to reaffirm India’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.



