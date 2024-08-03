



Sost: Advocate Amjad Husain, a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, raised concerns on Saturday that are being faced by the citizens of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) and criticised the local authorities for ignoring the developmental concerns in the region, WTV a local news organisation from PoGB reported.





Amjad Husain Advocate addressed an ongoing protest at Sost Dry Port in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB).





During the agitation, the Advocate raised several concerns faced by the citizens of PoGB.





Husain, in his statement, lamented the local authorities for ignoring the poor condition of infrastructure in the area and the absence of basic facilities for the people of PoGB.





While raising the issue of severe load shedding, which has persisted in PoGB for years, Advocate said, "We are the residents of the area which is rich of land and water resources, and yet we are suffering from load shedding issues. Today, these areas suffer around 20 hours of power cuts each day, and this is not acceptable. And I believe that until our issue of uninterrupted power supply in PoGB is addressed, no taxes on electricity must be levied on us."





While referring to an ongoing protest over heavy taxation, organised by the traders of PoGB involved in cross-border trade with China through Sost Dry Port, the PPP leader said that they are not allowed to do cross-border trade and trade resources from our lands.





"And when we try to keep our business afloat with our mining resources, they obstruct that too. And when we demand ownership of the lands of PoGB that too is not accepted by the regime," he said.





"Sost Port is the only border in the country with no trace of smuggling, but they are not honouring PoGB's chief court order, under which we were spared from all taxes. And this is all happening with us when our people have struggled for a long time raising the issues that they face in PoGB," the PPP leader added.





Reportedly, the border trade between Pakistan and China remains halted as the protesters in Sost advocate for an end to tax collection, in line with a recent ruling by the PoGB Chief Court that deemed various taxes imposed on residents unlawful.





This protest has halted trade activities, and traders have threatened further action, including blocking the Karakoram Highway, if their demands are not met. They argue that the authorities' actions are unfairly hindering their trade and employment opportunities.





