



Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine on Friday at the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





During their discussions, the leaders emphasised the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy.





This visit marks the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992.





PM Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their commitment to further cooperation in upholding international law, including the UN Charter and principles such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The Indian side reaffirmed its principled stance and focused on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. As part of this commitment, India attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024.





The Ukrainian side welcomed India's participation and highlighted the importance of high-level Indian involvement in the next Peace Summit. Ukraine suggested that the Joint Communique on a Peace Framework, adopted at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, could serve as a basis for further efforts to promote a just peace based on dialogue, diplomacy, and international law.





Both leaders expressed mutual interest in elevating bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in the future. They reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries, based on mutual trust, respect, and openness. The leaders also appreciated the participation of Ukrainian official delegations in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and the Raisina Dialogue 2024, according to the joint statement.





The leaders commended efforts to ensure global food security, including the Ukrainian humanitarian grain initiative. They emphasised the importance of an uninterrupted and unhindered supply of agricultural products to global markets, particularly in Asia and Africa.





PM Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute to the early restoration of peace. He reaffirmed India's willingness to contribute in every possible way to facilitate a swift return to peace.





The leaders also discussed enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, education, science and technology, and culture. They explored the possibility of a stronger partnership in domains such as digital public infrastructure, industry, manufacturing, and green energy, including greater involvement of businesses and industries from both nations.





The leaders emphasised the importance of the Indian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation (IGC) in fostering a future-oriented and stronger economic partnership between the two countries.





They appreciated the review of the IGC conducted during the visit of the Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs to India in March 2024 and the efforts to hold the meetings of the Joint Working Groups, with a view to convening the 7th Session of the IGC at a mutually convenient time in 2024. The Ukrainian side welcomed the appointment of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, as the Co-Chair of the IGC, according to the statement.





In light of the significant reduction in annual bilateral trade in goods since 2022 due to challenges related to the ongoing war, the leaders directed the Co-Chairs of the IGC to explore all possible ways not only to restore bilateral trade and economic relations to pre-conflict levels but also to expand and deepen them further.





The leaders emphasised the importance of enhancing the ease of doing business to facilitate mutual economic activities and investments, while also removing any impediments to greater trade and commerce between India and Ukraine. Both sides encouraged greater engagement at official and business levels to explore joint projects, collaborations, and ventures.





The leaders recalled the strong ties between the two nations in agriculture and expressed a desire to enhance bilateral interaction and market access based on complementary strengths, including the harmonisation of standards and certification procedures.





Recognising cooperation in pharmaceutical products as one of the strongest pillars of the partnership, the leaders reaffirmed their desire for greater market access and the facilitation of investments and joint ventures, including through testing, inspection, and registration procedures. Both sides expressed a desire to broaden cooperation on drugs and pharmaceuticals, including in training and the sharing of best practices. They welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, and the holding of the 3rd Meeting of the Indian-Ukrainian Joint Working Group on Pharmaceutical Cooperation in August 2024, in virtual mode. The Ukrainian side also appreciated India as a reliable source for the supply of cost-effective and quality medicines.





