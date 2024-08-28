



Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX, recognises the role Indian aviation talent will play in shaping the future of aerospace advancements. With a history of powering Indian aviation for over seven decades, Pratt & Whitney's engines have been important to the country's aviation journey, from iconic aircraft like the 707s and 747s to the modern-day C-17 III Globemaster and C-295 used by the Indian Air Force, as well as commercial and regional fleets such as the A320neos, ATRs, and Dash-8s.





Beyond powering more than 600 aircraft in India today, Pratt & Whitney aims to extend significant investments in talent and aerospace growth in India. Their India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad, established in 2015, is a step towards strengthening the aim. The center has provided specialised training on advanced engines, delivering over 15,000 student days of instruction to more than 60 operators.





In recent years, Pratt & Whitney has invested over $40 million in its Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, focusing on engineering, digital transformation, supply chain operations, and customer service. These CoEs are co-located with Collins Aerospace and RTX Enterprise Services, enhancing the company's presence in India.





In 2023, the India Engineering Centre (IEC) was inaugurated in Bengaluru, followed by the establishment of two new centres of excellence in 2024 – the India Digital Capability Centre (IDCC) and the Customer Service Centre (CSC). The IDCC will support Pratt & Whitney's global digital initiatives, including areas like data analytics, Industry 4.0, cybersecurity, and application development. The CSC provides a range of services for turboprop and business jet fleets, including maintenance, repair, operations (MRO) support, spare part management, and engine reliability analysis.





Pratt & Whitney plans to increase its sourcing from India to nearly $150 million annually by 2030, reflecting its focus on strengthening the country's aerospace supply chain. Collins Aerospace is working with around 200 suppliers in India and is gradually expanding its network. Additionally, Collins Aerospace is investing $200 million to enhance its R&D and production facilities in India, including building a test facility in Bangalore for local qualification and certification.





More than 6,000 RTX employees in India are involved in supporting various aviation technologies. Collins Aerospace's Bengaluru sites work across all six of the company's portfolios, including avionics, interiors, advanced structures, and connected aviation solutions. Collins Aerospace was also among the first Indian entities to locally produce and export an aviation product to the United States.





With commercial aviation in India growing rapidly and airlines securing over 2,000 aircraft for the next two decades, the need for efficient and sustainable engines is increasing. Pratt & Whitney, known for its engines for single-aisle aircraft, is working on sustainability advancements, expecting that Indian aviation talent will play a key role and benefit from these efforts.





