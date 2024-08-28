TIFR's Jay Deshmukh and Binoy Nambiar of DRDO (pic right) working on a dilution refrigerator equipment used to cool superconducting qubits in the Quantum processor





In a significant advancement for India's quantum technology capabilities, scientists from the DRDO Young Scientists Laboratory for Quantum Technologies (DYSL-QT), Pune, and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, have successfully completed the end-to-end testing of a 6-qubit quantum processor based on superconducting circuit technology. This breakthrough was demonstrated before the apex committee overseeing the DYSL-QT project.





The testing process included submitting a quantum circuit via a cloud-based interface, executing the program on the quantum hardware, and updating the cloud interface with the computed results. This demonstration marks a critical step in the journey towards operational quantum computing in India.





The project, located at TIFR Mumbai's Colaba campus, is a collaborative effort between DYSL-QT, TIFR, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The quantum processor, designed and fabricated at TIFR, features a novel ring-resonator architecture, a unique design developed in-house. The DYSL-QT scientists assembled the control and measurement apparatus using a mix of commercial off-the-shelf electronics and custom-programmed development boards. Meanwhile, the cloud-based interface that connects to the quantum hardware was developed by TCS.





Following this successful demonstration, the team is focused on optimizing various aspects of system performance before the processor is made widely accessible. There are plans to use this system for education, research, and as a testbed for analyzing superconducting quantum devices. The next phase of development aims to scale up the number of qubits, assess scaling trends, and evaluate the technological, developmental, and financial resources needed to develop, operate, and commercialize quantum computers of various sizes.





This ambitious initiative will take a comprehensive approach, integrating quantum theory, engineering challenges, and business feasibility, to advance India's position in the global quantum computing landscape.





