



New Delhi: Puneet Roy Kundal, currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Portugal, the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.





Kundal, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1996 batch, is expected to assume his new role shortly.





He previously served as the Ambassador of India to Tunisia and is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, and Jawaharlal Nehru University.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







