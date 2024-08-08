



New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi released a document titled "CNS Course to Steer-2024 (CTS-2024)" on Wednesday, highlighting his vision of the Navy for a Vikshit Bharat.





According to an Indian Navy spokesperson, the document highlights the key waypoints of CNS's vision of a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready navy for a Vikshit Bharat.





Navy spokesperson further stated on X that CNS directed the naval community to proceed with dedication and resolve to fulfil the Indian Navy's mandate as India's prime manifestation of maritime power.





The CNS urged personnel in leadership positions to leverage CTS-2024 to manage change and keep the Navy on course to safeguard the nation's maritime interests.





Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took charge of the Indian Navy as the 26th Chief of Naval Staff on April 30, succeeding Admiral R. Hari Kumar.





Earlier on July 2, the Indian Navy's submarine INS Shalki was accorded a ceremonial reception by the Sri Lanka Navy. The submarine is in Colombo, Sri Lanka on a two-day visit. During the visit, the Commanding Officer is scheduled to call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe, followed by a visit and briefing of Sri Lanka Navy personnel onboard. Personnel from the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka Defence Forces are also scheduled to visit the submarine.





INS Shalki is a Shishumar class diesel-electric submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy on 07 Feb 1992. This is the first-ever submarine to be built in India.





In another development on July 2, the Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar successfully conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Russian Navy Ship Soobrazitelny. INS Tabar arrived at St. Petersburg, Russia on 25 July '24 for a four-day visit to participate in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations.





India and Russia share warm bilateral relations and maritime cooperation that span diverse fields. The visit by INS Tabar aimed to strengthen this longstanding friendship and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two countries.





