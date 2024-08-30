SAFRAN makes series of turboshaft engines to power various class of helicopters





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Private Limited (SAFHAL) have signed an airframer contract to commence joint design, development, manufacture, supply and support of a new generation high power engine, named Aravalli, for the 13-ton Medium Lift class, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).





The IMRH and DBMRH are being designed and developed by HAL.





HAL said that the name Aravalli is derived from the mighty mountain range in western India, symbolises the aspirations of the country in achieving self-reliance in critical engine technologies.





“This partnership with SAFHAL marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards achieving technological self-reliance in India’s aerospace and defence sectors. The collaboration will not only ensure the operational capabilities of the IMRH and DBMRH platforms, but also contribute to the broader goal of indigenous development of critical defence technologies,” said C. B. Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (additional charge), HAL.





SAFHAL, a joint venture between France-based Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India.





Under this strategic contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on cutting-edge engine technologies, ensuring superior performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. This collaboration involves state-of-the-art design, advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous testing protocols to meet the highest global standards.





IMRH is a new 13-ton multi-role helicopter designed by HAL to meet the requirements of the Indian armed forces. A naval version, the 12.5-ton DBMRH, is being developed for the Indian Navy. The engines will be designed to operate in diverse and challenging environments in which these helicopters get deployed.





Future extension to the civil market for offshore operations, utility and VVIP transport, is also planned followed by Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) activities.





Safran Helicopter Engines has been HAL’s partner of choice for powering its helicopters, starting with the Artouste engines used in Cheetah and Chetak, followed by Shakti engine and its variants powering the ALH, LCH and LUH.





