



Islamabad: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked over 2,300 websites and 180 mobile apps for violating privacy rules, ARY News reported on Friday.





The move comes after these online platforms were found to be sharing users' personal data and identity information without their consent.





Sources revealed that the PTA's WMS system uses deep packet inspection technology to monitor and control internet traffic at the gateway level. The PTA has begun blocking illegal content With the new system, sources said.





The development came at a time when Pakistan is facing internet service disruption and the issues are linked to the implementation of internet firewalls, which were installed at the country's main internet gateways to monitor and filter traffic, as per ARY News.





Further, PTA revealed that a fault in the submarine cable is the reason behind the recent internet disruption in Pakistan.





Following this, Hamid Mir, a senior journalist filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the installation of a firewall and internet shutdown through a lawyer - Imaan Mazari.





The applicant in his petition stated that the installation of the firewall apparently caused a drastic drop in internet speed, hurting the youth who are the backbone of the digital economy.





The petitioner requested that the installation of firewalls, which could potentially impact the fundamental rights of citizens, be halted and argued that such installations should be carried out only after consulting relevant stakeholders and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights.





Additionally, the petitioner urged that access to the Internet for livelihood purposes be recognized as a fundamental human right under the Constitution.





The petitioner also requested that the involved parties be required to provide a detailed report on the firewall implementation.





