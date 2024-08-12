



New Delhi: The US higher education sector is organising a series of education fairs across India, starting in Hyderabad and concluding in New Delhi, according to an official statement from the US Embassy in India.





The EducationUSA Fairs will take place from Friday, August 16, in Hyderabad, to Sunday, August 25, in New Delhi, covering eight cities across India over the course of 10 days.





These fairs will provide a platform for students seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in the United States to connect with representatives from over 80 accredited US universities and colleges.





According to the release, the events are free to attend, but registration is mandatory for students who wish to explore higher education opportunities in the US and meet with university representatives in person.





US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti emphasized the importance of these education fairs, stating, "The EducationUSA fairs are a fantastic way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer. Whether you're interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, or business, there is a program to help you achieve your dreams."





"These fairs provide the chance to meet representatives from a wide range of US colleges and universities and attend information sessions about the college application and visa processes. You will receive firsthand information on admissions, scholarships, campus life, and much more about studying on a US campus. Our goal is to ensure that students and their families have all the information and support needed to make their dream of studying in the United States a reality," he added.





The EducationUSA Fairs will visit eight cities across India: Hyderabad on August 16, Chennai on August 17, Bangalore on August 18, Kolkata on August 19, Ahmedabad on August 21, Pune on August 22, Mumbai on August 24, and concluding in New Delhi on August 25. The events will be held at designated hotels in each city, with varying timings.





EducationUSA is a US Department of State network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories.





In India, EducationUSA's advising services are provided through six centres across five cities: Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.





