



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), recently visited Manipur, a state in north-eastern India that has been experiencing significant ethnic strife. This visit, which began on August 23, 2024, marks his first trip to the state since assuming office on June 30, 2024.





The primary aim of General Dwivedi's visit is to review the security situation in Manipur, which has been marred by violence between various ethnic groups, including the Kuki, Meitei, and Naga communities. The unrest has resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands since the violence erupted in May 2023. During his two-day stay, he is expected to meet with senior Army commanders and assess the operational readiness of the forces deployed in the region.





Upon his arrival, General Dwivedi met with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other senior military officials. The discussions focused on the current security challenges and strategies to restore peace and stability in the state. The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the Army's role and the importance of cooperation between the state government and security forces.





General Dwivedi also interacted with troops, commending their professionalism and dedication to duty, which is crucial in maintaining order in the region.





