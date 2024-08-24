



The Chandrayaan-3 mission consisted of a Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover, and a propulsion module (PM). The lander soft-landed on 23 August 2023 at the southern high latitudes on the Moon. Post-landing, the rover moved around the landing site and covered ~101m distance. All the payloads on the Lander, Rover and Propulsion module were operated and collected in-situ data pertaining to seismicity, thermo-physical properties, plasma environment and elemental composition of the landing region.





Indian Space Science Data Center (ISSDC) is the nodal center for archiving planetary missions' data of ISRO. The Chandrayaan-3 data are available in Planetary Data System-4 (PDS4) standard and are peer reviewed for sharing with global scientific community and general public.





Today, on the occasion of National Space Day - 2024, the science datasets are released to public by the Honb'le MoS (Space) Dr. Jitendra Singh at New Delhi.





Chandrayaan-3 datasets are now available on PRADAN (Policy based data Retrieval, Analytics, Dissemination And Notification system) which is a browse and dissemination web application, designed by ISSDC to disseminate Chandrayaan data to the scientific community.





