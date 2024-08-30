



The Army killed three infiltrators in two separate operations along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of northern Kashmir.





Army officials informed that a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police following Intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids on the intervening night of Aug 28-29 in Tangdhar of Kupwara district.





"One terrorist is confirmed to have been eliminated. The operation is in progress," the army informed.





Another operation was launched around the same time in Machil in Kupwara district following suspicious movement. "Suspicious movement was observed in bad weather and was engaged with effective firing by own troops; two terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation," read the official statement.





The army claims to have recovered two AK rifles, a pistol, four hand grenades and other war-like stores. "Search operation is in progress," read the statement.





Over the past few months, operations were conducted in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of northern Kashmir against infiltrators. In Jammu, infiltration attempts, attacks and recovery of weapons were reported from Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts. The infiltration bids are being carried out at a time when J&K is gearing up for the three-phase assembly election from September 15 after around ten years.





The Army and BSF officials have maintained that despite the fresh ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan from February 2021, several infiltration attempts have been made across the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







