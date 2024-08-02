



Islamabad: Trade has been suspended along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham after authorities started asking Afghan cargo truck drivers for travel documents, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. In response to the decision, Taliban authorities suspended all vehicular movement entering Pakistan.





Earlier in January, the Pakistani government had implemented the rules of visa and travel documents requirements, according to a customs official. However, they agreed to the Taliban's request and placed an exemption till July 31.





Speaking to The Express Tribune, an official said, "Today, as the period of six months has expired, the Afghan side has been informed that the travel documents requirement would be reimposed from Thursday."





He said, "Further travel into the country will not be possible without visas and passports."





After the implementation of the rule by Pakistani authorities, the Taliban has halted the movements of cargo vehicles and suspended the trade point at Torkham until further orders are issued, according to The Express Tribune report.





A Taliban-appointed official said, "Pakistani drivers are allowed to enter Afghanistan without travel documents, while Pakistan has pushed us to halt trade activities. In protest and till further orders, all trade activities from Torkham will be suspended."





Earlier in March, the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed for pedestrians after a clash between officials of the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan-based Geo News reported, citing security sources.





According to sources, the fight erupted after the FC officials continued to interfere despite being told to stop. After this, the FIA immigration staff closed offices in protest, Geo News reported, citing sources.





Meanwhile, FC sources have stressed that the security of the border is their responsibility, according to Geo News report. They further said, "FC officials keep a close watch on passengers for security."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







