



Kuwait City: Top Kuwaiti leaders extended congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.





Kuwait Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to President Murmu expressing his good wishes for India and further progress and prosperity for the countrymen, Kuwait News Agency reported.





Kuwait Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah also extended greetings to President Murmu and wished for her long-lasting health. Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah also extended his wishes.





Meanwhile, celebrations were held at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, with a large participation from the Indian community.





Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, unfurled the tricolour and read out President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nations.





"Glimpses of the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Embassy of India in Kuwait. Ambassador unfurled the tricolour and read out Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji's address to the nation. A cross section of vibrant Indian community participated in large numbers," the Indian envoy posted on X.





Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to Kuwait on August 18. During the visit, EAM will meet Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and is also expected to call on the leadership of Kuwait.





"EAM's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of our bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.





The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







