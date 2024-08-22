



Chicago: US Congressman Don Beyer said that it will be "very healthy" for India-US relationship if the Democratic Party wins the presidential elections in November.





Speaking to ANI, Beyer said that the relationship between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden has been "very strong." He stated that having a first woman of Indian descent and the first person of Indian descent as US President will send a good message to 1.5 billion people living in the subcontinent.





On being asked what he expects in terms of India-US ties if Democrats win elections, he stated, "I think it will be very healthy for the India-US relationship. It's already very healthy. Sometimes we get concerned about how close to India is buying oil and gas from Russia."





"But you know, President Biden's relationship with President Modi has been very strong and we have an enormous Indian American population in the United States leading so many businesses, professors and universities, lots of small businesses. Having the first woman of Indian descent be the first woman and the first person of Indian descent as our president will send a very good message to the one and a half billion people who live on the subcontinent," he added.





Harris is the daughter of Jamaican-born Donald Harris, an 85-year-old retired Stanford University economist, and Indian-born Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher who passed away in 2009.





She is the first Asian American woman and Black woman to head a significant party ticket. Harris secured her party's nomination for president, after US President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.





The third night of Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago on Wednesday (local time). Kamala Harris' running mate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will speak at the Democratic National Convention's third night in Chicago.





The former school teacher and football coach is expected to accept the Democratic nomination Wednesday as the party makes the case that Americans' fundamental freedoms are at risk if Donald Trump returns to the White House.





Former US President Bill Clinton, former House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also expected to address the convention on Wednesday.





The theme for Wednesday will be "A fight for our freedoms," with the prevailing theme of the evening focusing on retaining rights that Democrats say have been stripped away under Republican administrations, including reproductive rights and others.





Democratic Party supporters have gathered outside the United Center in Chicago where the Democratic National Convention which began on Monday is being held. They are holding posters that mention "For Our Future".





Former US president Barack Obama took centre stage on the second night of Democratic National Convention, urging Americans to back Kamala Harris in her presidential bid against Republican candidate Donald Trump.





In addition to the big speeches from the Obamas, Illinois Gov JB Pritzker also spoke Tuesday, along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.





Stephanie Grisham, addressed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday (local time) to show her support for Kamala Harris. She highlighted that former US President Donald Trump has no empathy, morals and fidelity to the truth, according to CNN.





Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has slammed Democrats for focusing on him at their convention, The Hill reported.





During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on "The Hugh Hewitt Show," Trump slammed Democratic party leaders for being "out of control," The Hill reported.





He made the statement after Hewitt asked whether "rhetoric" directed against Trump could have been a factor in the assassination attempt against him in July.





Trump said, "Well, it could. You know, I was mentioned at the Democrats' little party that they have going on in Chicago, and it's pretty sad," according to The Hill report.





His remarks came as several speakers at the Democratic National Convention, including Obama slammed Trump in their remarks on Tuesday night.





