



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh at Hyderabad House on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Army Software Park at the Tele-Communications University in Nha Trang, Vietnam.





Various delegates from both sides signed several Memorandums of Understanding, aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between both the countries.





An MoU detailing the plan of action to advance comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam 2024-2028 was exchanged by Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





MoU for cooperation in customs capacity building between CBIC India and the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Vietnam was signed by Nguyen Van Can, Director-General of the General Department of Vietnam Customs and Sanjay Agarwal, chairman, CBIC.





Another MoU between Central Agricultural University Imphal Manipur and the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Science, Hanoi for cooperation in agriculture, research and education was signed by Dao The Anh, Vice President of Vietnam Academy of Agriculture Sciences and Anupam Mishra, vice chancellor of CoW, Imphal.





MoU between Ministry of Law and Justice of India and Ministry of justice of Vietnam on cooperation in legal field was signed by Nguyen Pong Nok, Deputy Minister of Justice and Rajiv Mani, Law secretary.





An MoU between Prasar Bharti and voice of Vietnam for cooperation on radio and television was signed between Do Tien Sy, President of the Voice of Vietnam and on the Indian side Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO Prasad Bharti.





There was an exchange of dollar credit line agreement of USD120 million between the government of Socialist Republic of Vietnam represented by Ministry of Finance and Export Import bank of India and the dollar credit line agreement of USD120 million between government of Socialist Republic of Vietnam represented by Ministry of Finance and the Export Import bank of India between WoTan Hong, Deputy Minister of Finance and Harsha Bangli, Managing Director, Import Export bank of India.





A letter of intent was also exchanged between India and Vietnam for restoration and conservation of F block of Mysoon UNESCO World Heritage site between Trin ThiTui, Deputy Minister for Culture, Sports and Tourism and Jaideep Majumdar, Secretary east.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







