



New Delhi: Days after PM Narendra Modi returned from his visit to Ukraine where he had met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and advocated India's stand on achieving peace through dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





While addressing a weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in the interest of peace. He noted that the decision on when and how to begin peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict.





When asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked India to host Peace Summit, Jaiswal stated, "We have always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to this conflict. This is evident in our approach. In our outreach to both Russia and Ukraine at the highest level, PM has already indicated India's willingness to play a constructive role in the interest of peace."





"However, it is too early to comment on specific modalities and pathways at this stage. The decision to when and how to commence peace talks is the prerogative of the two parties to the conflict. As friends and partners, we would support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace. So that is our stand on the question that you raised," he added.





He said that the Ukrainian side can share their views with the media. However, India will be guided by the bilateral discussions with Ukraine.





On being asked about India's stance over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks to the media regarding India's approach towards Russia, Jaiswal said, "Our point of view is that the Ukrainian side, they have their perspective on various issues and matters and they are sharing them with the media."





"As far as we are concerned, we will be guided by the bilateral discussions that we had with them, including on this high-level visit that just concluded, which we believe will pave the way for stronger bilateral ties apart from facilitating more forward-looking discussions on the possibility of peaceful resolution of the conflict," he added.





During his visit to Ukraine, PM Modi told President Zelenskyy that dialogue is the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine.





"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy in their bilateral meeting. He further said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.





Zelenskyy had expressed confidence that India had a role in bringing peace to the conflict-ridden region.





Speaking to ANI, in Kyiv, the Ukrainian President said, "India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is a real war of one man and his name is Putin against a whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place."





Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a war since 2022. India has always called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







