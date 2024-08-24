Physical and psychological preparedness form critical aspect of astronaut selection





Somnath outlined that a potential astronaut candidate must possess a blend of technical expertise and physical resilience





Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S. Somanath has detailed the rigorous criteria and diverse skill set required for individuals aspiring to become astronauts in India's burgeoning space program, particularly for future Gaganyaan missions.





Somanath emphasised that while the current pool of astronaut candidates consists of skilled Air Force pilots, the role of an astronaut demands a unique combination of abilities.





Speaking about the Gaganyaan astronauts, Somnath said "First and foremost, they are skilled pilots, more so test pilots, with the ability not only to train new pilots but also to fly any vehicle, including helicopters and fighter jets.





Talking about how they moulded the Air Force pilots into astronaut candidates, Somnath said, "When you come for astronaut training, it's a different world. You are not a Fauji (Soldier) but a student again." The ISRO chief was highlighting the need for adaptability and continuous learning.





What You Need To Be A Gaganyaan Astronaut?





Somnath outlined that potential astronaut candidates must possess a blend of technical expertise and physical resilience.





They are expected to have basic knowledge of engineering, mathematics, astronautics, and mechanics, which then ISRO through its training module will turn into advanced knowledge of these subjects needed for the mission, essentially becoming "as good as an ISRO scientist."





Talking about the current batch of four astronauts, selected from the Indian Air Force, he said that technical prowess was crucial as these astronauts will be both creators of the program and operators of the spacecraft they will fly.





Physical and psychological preparedness form another critical aspect of astronaut selection.





Candidates will have to undergo rigorous training to handle high acceleration, maintain psychological balance in challenging situations, work collaboratively, and remain calm under pressure. "There are many elements of psychological and neurological requirements," Somanath added.





The selection process at ISRO involves a multidisciplinary team, including experts from engineering, medical, and aeronautical fields.





Selection Will Be Opened To Other Fields





While the current selection pool is limited to Indian Air Force trainer pilots, Somanath indicated that this is just the beginning.









"We have just begun, and first astronauts are always from flying squadrons," he said, but hinted at a more inclusive future where astronauts could be selected from various walks of life, and then trained to be astronauts.





This comprehensive approach to astronaut selection shows India's commitment to developing a robust and diverse space program.





Agencies







