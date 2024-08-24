



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi on Saturday after concluding his two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine.





Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland was the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. It was also the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ukraine.





During his visit to Ukraine, PM Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.





The Indian side reiterated its principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as a part of which, India has attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024.





The Ukrainian side welcomed such participation by India and highlighted the importance of high-level Indian participation in the next Peace Summit.





India and Ukraine signed four agreements during the visit.





During his visit to Poland, PM Modi held bilateral discussions with his counterpart Donald Tusk. The two countries decided to elevate their ties to "Strategic Partnership".





The two leaders expressed their deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.





They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.





They also noted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for the Global South.





In the context of this war, they shared the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. They underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterated that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state.





Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict for nearly two-and-a-half years.





India and Poland also reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised that no country should provide a safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts.





Both sides stressed the need for firm implementation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, as well as the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. They also reaffirmed on the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).





The two sides reinforced their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific in accordance with the international law of the sea as reflected in UNCLOS and with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation to the benefit of the maritime security and international peace and stability.





