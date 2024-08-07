



In a show of international cooperation and diplomatic skill, Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was flown safely to India due to growing unrest in her country. She travelled on a Lockheed C-130J Hercules, call sign AJAX1431, from Dhaka to Hindon Air Base near Delhi, escorted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Recently, Bangladesh has seen intense student-led protests. These demonstrations, which initially began peacefully, turned violent at a later stage. To ensure the safety of important political figures, such as Sheikh Hasina, urgent measures were needed. As a well-known leader with a significant political background, Hasina faced increased danger, leading to a coordinated effort to evacuate her.





As AJAX1431 entered Indian airspace, it was joined by two Dassault Rafale jets from the 101 Squadron, stationed at Hashimara Air Base. These advanced jets, known for their impressive capabilities, were assigned to ensure the safety of the Bangladeshi aircraft on its way to Delhi.





