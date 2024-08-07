



At the launch of Exercise Tarang Shakti-24 over Sulur. Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh welcomed German Air Force Cmdr Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz and French, Spanish fighter jets in a spectacular aerial rendezvous flying in the Made in India fighter jet TEJAS: IAF Officials.





‘Tarang Shakti 2024’, an international air exercise, began at the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Indian air assets and fighter jets including Su-30MKI, Tejas, Rafale, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29K fighter jets will take part in the exercise that will go on till August 13.





