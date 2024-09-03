



Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that over 180 people were injured and 41 people died as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Poltava.





Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy informed that he received information about a Russian strike in Poltava that targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, partially destroying one of the telecommunications institute's buildings.





He said, "I received preliminary reports on the Russian strike in Poltava. According to available information, two ballistic missiles hit the area."





Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Zelenskyy said, "People were trapped under the rubble. Many people were rescued, but more than 180 were injured. Unfortunately, there are many casualties. As of now, we know that 41 people were killed. My deepest condolences to all of their relatives and loved ones."





The Ukrainian President has also called for an investigation and expressed his thankfulness to the ones who have been helping following the Russian strike.





"I ordered a full and prompt investigation into all of the circumstances of what happened. All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to everyone who has been helping and saving lives from the very first moments following the strike," Zelenskyy said on X.





Reiterating Ukraine's need for air defence systems to counter Russian attacks, Zelenskyy added, "The Russian scum will surely pay for this strike. We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defence systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage. Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives. Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russia."





A devastating strike, believed to be one of the deadliest since the conflict began over 900 days ago on February 24, 2022, has caused widespread destruction and loss of life. Although the details of the attack are still emerging, it is yet to be confirmed by Russian authorities. The incident has raised concerns about the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in the region.





