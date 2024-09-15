



During their summit in Washington, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed serious concerns that Russia may be sharing nuclear technology with Iran in return for ballistic missiles. These missiles, believed to be used in Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, have prompted fears of a growing nuclear threat. Both leaders acknowledged the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran during their discussions, which also covered the war in Ukraine, the Middle East crisis, and competition with China.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking earlier in London, warned, “For its part, Russia is sharing technology that Iran seeks – this is a two-way street – including on nuclear issues as well as some space information,” suggesting that Russia and Iran are engaged in destabilizing activities with global implications.





Heightened Concerns Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities





Concerns over Iran’s potential nuclear weapon development have been escalating for months. Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and according to a joint statement by Britain, France, and Germany, the country has accumulated "four significant quantities" of uranium that could be used to develop a nuclear bomb. However, it remains unclear how much technical know-how Tehran possesses to actually build a nuclear weapon or how quickly it could achieve this goal, as reported by The Guardian.





Working with Russian specialists or using Russian knowledge could significantly accelerate Iran's nuclear progress, according to security experts. Despite these warnings, Iran has consistently denied that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.





The country had agreed to halt its nuclear ambitions in a 2015 deal with the US and other Western nations, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. However, the agreement collapsed in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, prompting Iran to breach the agreed-upon limits on uranium enrichment.





Russia-Iran Alliance Deepens Amid Ukraine Conflict





Iran’s growing partnership with Russia has also become a key concern for Western nations. Since Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Iran has supplied Moscow with Shahed drones, which have been used to bomb Ukrainian cities.





Additionally, Tehran has reportedly helped Russia set up a factory to produce more drones for use in the ongoing conflict. In recent developments, US intelligence has confirmed that the first batch of Iranian Fath-360 ballistic missiles, capable of reaching targets up to 75 miles (120 kilometers) away, has been delivered to Russia.





Speaking on this development, Blinken said, “US intelligence had concluded that the first batch of high-speed Iranian Fath-360 ballistic missiles had been delivered to Russia,” prompting a “dramatic reassessment in Western thinking” and fresh economic sanctions aimed at curbing this military cooperation. These missiles are expected to be used to target Ukrainian cities already devastated by Russian bombardment, leading to a shift in how Western nations view the conflict.





Increased Middle East Tensions And Iran's Support for Hamas





The Iran-Russia partnership is also raising concerns in the Middle East, where tensions have been steadily escalating. Iran’s support for militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah has made its nuclear activities a major concern for Israel. The possibility of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon is viewed as a direct threat by Jerusalem, especially as Tehran’s proxies in Lebanon and Gaza continue to challenge Israel militarily.





In April of this year, Iran launched a Russian-style missile and drone attack aimed at Israel, though the assault was thwarted with assistance from the US and UK. The cooperation between Russia and Iran, although not historically an alliance, has solidified as both countries share opposition to Western interests. This has led to the formation of what some analysts describe as an “axis of upheaval,” which includes China and North Korea, echoing the Cold War-era competition between global powers.





UK And US Consider Further Military Aid to Ukraine





During the Washington summit, Biden and Starmer also discussed providing Ukraine with long-range Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles. However, before these missiles can be used in Russian territory, the UK needs approval from the White House due to the American components involved in their production. These missiles are part of a broader military strategy designed to help Ukraine defend itself against ongoing Russian attacks.





As the meeting concluded, Starmer said that both sides had a "wide-ranging discussion about strategy." The involvement of high-ranking officials from both nations underscored the urgency of these discussions.





British Foreign Secretary David Lammy was present at the summit and gave an update on his recent visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside Blinken. This exchange highlighted the close coordination between the US, UK, and Ukraine as the conflict in Eastern Europe continues to unfold.





