

Guwahati: Assam Rifles has deployed anti-drone systems in the fringe areas of Imphal Valley in Manipur to repel any "rogue drones".

Manipur Police has initiated the process of procurement of anti-drone guns to combat the attacks.

CRPF, which is deployed in Manipur, has also tested an anti-drone system and "given it to the force deployed in the state". CRPF is in the process of deploying more anti-drone guns. Manipur Police has initiated the process of procurement of anti-drone guns to combat the attacks.





Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday urged the central government not to give in to the demand for a separate administration raised by Kuki Zo groups, said an official on condition of anonymity. The official added: "The chief minister made the appeal in a memorandum submitted to governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Singh also called for revoking the Suspension of Operations agreement."





Following fresh violence on Saturday in which six people were killed, security has been heightened in the state.





Manipur government has announced that schools and educational institutions will remain closed on Monday. Ongoing UG and PG exams at Manipur University have been postponed due to the present situation in the state. New dates will be announced later.





