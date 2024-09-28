



Puri: The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited Lord Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri, along with his family to offer prayers on Saturday.





Expressing happiness on his visit, Garcetti said that he is excited to share this with my family.





"As a pilgrim, as a tourist--it's a beautiful place to come. I can feel the power of this place, I can see the beauty of this place. I am excited to share this with my family..." the US envoy told the media.





"I am trying to understand India's contribution to the world's civilisation..." he said.





Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, are worshipped in Puri (the Purusottama Kshetra).





Though no changes have been made in the temple, the area within the 75-meter corridor of the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple has been developed.





Jagannath Temple is one of the four Dhammas that every Hindu is advised to visit.





The main temple of Shri Jagannath is an impressive and amazing structure constructed in Kalinga architecture.





There are so many festivals of Sri Jagannath during the year observed in Puri, which are Snana Yatra, Netrotsava, Ratha Yatra (car festival), Sayan Ekadasi, Chitalagi Amabasya, Srikrushna Janma, Dussehra, etc. The most important festivals are the world-famous Rath Yatra (Car Festival) and Bahuda Yatra.





A large crowd is gathered to witness Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath durig this festival.





