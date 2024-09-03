



The delivery of the AL-31FP engines for the Sukhoi-30 the will begin next year and will be completed in eight years





The Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday cleared the procurement of 240 aero-engines worth ₹26,000 crore for the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





“The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue its unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country,” the defence ministry said.





The engines will have an indigenous content of over 54%, the ministry said in a statement. IAF operates a fleet of 260 Su-30s and will get 12 additional fighters to make up for planes lost in accidents.





The engines will be built at HAL’s Koraput division in Odisha from raw material stage with transfer of technology from Russia, and only some spares, forgings and castings are expected to be imported, officials aware of the matter said.





“The Koraput division has thus far manufactured and supplied 113 AL-31FP engines to IAF,” said one of the officials cited above. HAL estimates that IAF will need around 900 engines through the lifecycle of the entire Su-30 fleet, said another official.





IAF’s Su-30s will also be upgraded by HAL at a cost of around ₹65,000 crore. It will involve equipping the fighters with the indigenous Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare suites, weapon control systems, avionics and new weapons.





The CCS approval for the new engines came a day after DK Sunil, who has spearheaded several key aerospace programs and is known for his design expertise, took over as HAL chief.





The company is grappling with a delay in the TEJAS light combat aircraft (TEJAS MK-1A) program, working towards finalising a deal for joint production of jet engines in the country, and awaiting orders worth tens of thousands of crores for new fighter planes and helicopters.





HAL is negotiating a deal with US firm GE Aerospace for the joint production of GE-F414 engines in India. The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington in June 2023 to produce 99 F414 engines for India’s future TEJAS MK-2 program. The joint production of the engines will help the country overcome a striking technology gap, lay the foundation for indigenous development of bigger jet engines and possibly open doors to exports.





Last week, HAL signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines for the joint design, development and production of a new engine called Aravalli for the future 13-tonne Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH) and its deck-based version. SAFHAL is a joint venture between French firm Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL.





The helicopters could go into production with the new engine by 2031.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







