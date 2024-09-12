



The India Defence Aviation Exposition (IDAX-24) was officially inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 12, 2024, at Jodhpur. This major event coincides with Exercise Tarang Shakti-24, one of the largest multinational air exercises hosted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). IDAX-24, running from September 12 to 14, highlights the significant advancements and contributions of the Indian aviation industry.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted, "A while back, India was seen as an arm importer country but now we export to over 90 countries. India has become self-reliant to a great extent in field of sensors, radars, electronic warfare," during a press conference at the event.





"Since its inception, the IAF is known for its power and valour. The IAF has faced tough situation whenever the country needed it. The IAF has always shown its power ensuring that the nation's prestige is kept intact in front of the world. IAF has transformed itself with next generation equipment," he went on to say.





IDAX-24 promises a grand display of products and technologies, offering a unique opportunity for both domestic and international participants to engage with the latest advancements in aviation. The exposition will feature contributions from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), private industries, and top startups.





Singh also called upon friendly nations to elevate their partnership and collaboration to new heights in view of the evolving global challenges.





"While countries today are indulging in wars, India aims to unite and move forward together," he said.





Singh's remarks come in the backdrop of calls for India's potential role in pushing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as New Delhi has good relations with both the nations





The defence minister also noted that India is becoming largely self-reliant in areas like light combat aircraft, sensors, radars, and electronic warfare.





Indian Air Force's Expanding Role





The Indian Air Force, known for its crucial role in safeguarding India’s airspace, is also making significant contributions to various sectors of the economy. Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024 not only demonstrates India’s enhanced defence capabilities but also reflects the broader economic impact of the IAF. By hosting this multinational exercise, the IAF underscores its role in both national security and international collaboration.





Parallel to Exercise Tarang Shakti, the IAF is hosting the India Defence Aviation Exposition (IDAX-24) from September 12 to 14 in Jodhpur. The exposition, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will feature a wide range of products and technologies from the Indian aviation industry. IDAX-24 is set to showcase innovations from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), private industries, and leading start-ups.





This edition of IDAX-24 aims to present India’s indigenous aviation capabilities to global air forces and industry leaders participating in Exercise Tarang Shakti. The exposition will provide a platform for Indian companies and startups to demonstrate their technological advancements, fostering opportunities for international collaboration and export growth. Participation from foreign countries is expected to enhance integration into global supply chains and co-development initiatives.





Innovative Technologies From Start-Ups And MSMEs





The IAF’s Directorate of Aerospace Design (DAD) will participate in IDAX-24 alongside various start-ups. These start-ups are set to showcase a range of innovative technologies, including RF Guns to counter unmanned aerial threats, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), loitering ammunition, air-launched flexible assets, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) smart glasses for training, expandable active decoys, real-time aircrew health monitoring systems, and foldable field mats for rapid runway repairs. These technologies highlight the growing strength and potential of India's aerospace sector.





IAF’s Support for Innovation And Self-Reliance





The IAF is playing a crucial role in nurturing start-ups, MSMEs, and innovators through its Directorate of Aerospace Design. By providing dedicated mentoring and guidance, the IAF supports the development of advanced technologies that align with future defence requirements. This initiative is part of the broader government effort towards 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), emphasizing the importance of indigenous innovation in strengthening India's defence capabilities.





Opportunities For Industrial Partners





IDAX-24 serves as a significant platform for aviation and defence sector partners to engage with the IAF’s Innovation Directorate and other key decision-makers. The exposition offers opportunities to witness and connect with the latest indigenous products and technologies. Interested parties can explore participation and collaboration opportunities through the official event website: IDAX-24.





Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024 and IDAX-24 together highlight India’s advancements in defence and aerospace sectors. With a focus on showcasing indigenous technologies and fostering global partnerships, these events represent a milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance and international collaboration in the defence domain. The participation of foreign aircraft and companies in these events underscores India's growing role as a significant player in global defence and aerospace industries.





Advanced Aircraft Showcase At Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024





While the Indian Air Force has previously exercised with many of these aircraft individually, Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024 integrates these platforms to create a comprehensive and realistic simulation of a high-tech conflict. This exercise provides valuable insights into how these advanced systems perform together in a sophisticated combat environment, reflecting the evolving nature of global defence strategies.





Famed A-10 Warthog Takes Centre Stage





One of the most remarkable aircraft featured is the A-10 Warthog, renowned for its powerful GAU-8 Avenger rotary cannon, which fires 30 mm rounds. The A-10’s nose gear is offset to accommodate the massive gun, underscoring its design focused on close air support. The aircraft has a storied history, having served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, and Libya. Its role in these conflicts highlights its effectiveness in ground support, even as modern warfare increasingly relies on stand-off weapons.





Japanese F-2 Fighter: The ‘Viper Zero’





Another significant participant is the Japanese F-2 fighter aircraft, also known as the ‘Viper Zero’. This name pays homage to the F-16 family and the World War II-era A6M Zero. The F-2, built by Mitsubishi, was among the first fighters equipped with an AESA radar, showcasing its advanced technology. Despite its innovation, only 94 units entered service, and few have been seen outside Japan, adding to the F-2’s unique status in the exercise.





UAE’s Advanced F-16 E/F And Other Variants





The UAE's F-16 E/F Block 60 variants are also making their debut at Exercise Tarang Shakti. These aircraft represent some of the most advanced F-16s in service today. Greek and U.S. pilots are flying F-16 C/D Block 52 variants, testing their skills in the exercise. The Emirati F-16s are noted for their technological advancements, while the Greek Air Force is upgrading to the Block-72 standard, which is anticipated to become the new benchmark for F-16 fleets. Lockheed Martin is offering the upgraded F-21 variant to the Indian Air Force, while Pakistan has inducted Block-52s into its air force.





Boeing EA-18G Growler: Electronic Warfare Excellence





The Boeing EA-18G Growler, an electronic warfare aircraft based on the F/A-18 Super Hornet, is another standout at the exercise. The Growler provides electronic warfare capabilities to fighter strike packages, including jamming and potentially destroying enemy radars. Its presence at the exercise underscores the importance of electronic warfare in modern combat scenarios.





