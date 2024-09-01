



With the war clouds hovering over the Sino-Indian borders not likely to dissipate anytime soon, the year-long delay in the induction of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1A will further add to concerns regarding India’s depleting squadron strength. This has come as an unexpected shock to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The delay has been attributed to the non-delivery of GE-F404 engines by the United States. The postponement of the induction of the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A has raised alarm in defence circles.





The postponement is likely to disrupt IAF’s combat strategies, and highlights the vulnerabilities within India’s defence manufacturing sector as well as its reliance on imports.





The induction of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force (IAF) has faced significant delays, which are seen as a setback amid growing concerns over India's military capabilities, particularly in light of the widening gap with China. The IAF is eagerly awaiting these advanced jets to replace its aging MiG-21 fleet, which is being phased out.





The first aircraft of the TEJAS MK-1A series, LA-5033, successfully completed its maiden flight, but the delivery of the 83 aircraft has been delayed by at least four months. The delays are attributed to various factors, including issues with the supply of engines from General Electric (GE), which are critical for the aircraft's operation.





The contract with GE for the supply of engines has faced challenges, with concerns about global supply chain disruptions affecting timely deliveries. Although HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) has alternative plans to mitigate these delays, the reliance on reserve engines for initial flights underscores the urgency of receiving new engines.





The IAF has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the TEJAS MK-1A program, highlighting the potential risks to its combat effectiveness due to the delays. The IAF's current operational strength is below the sanctioned squadron levels, making the timely induction of the MK-1A crucial.





The delays in the TEJAS MK-1A induction could have significant implications for India's defence strategy. The IAF is transitioning away from the MiG-21s, and without the timely arrival of the MK-1A, there is a risk of a capability gap that could be exploited by adversaries, particularly China. The IAF's leadership remains committed to the TEJAS program, viewing it as essential for India's defence indigenization efforts.





The delay in the TEJAS MK-1A induction is a pressing issue for the IAF, which is striving to maintain its operational readiness in a challenging geopolitical environment. As the situation develops, the focus will be on HAL's ability to meet its delivery commitments and the IAF's strategies to mitigate any potential gaps in its combat capabilities.





