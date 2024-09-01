



Modi's recent visit to Ukraine on August 23, 2024, has sparked discussions about India's potential shift towards closer alignment with Western nations, particularly in the context of its historical ties with Russia. This visit marks a significant diplomatic gesture, as it is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine, and comes amidst ongoing tensions due to Russia's invasion.





Modi's trip to Kyiv is seen as an attempt to strengthen diplomatic relations with Ukraine while maintaining India's traditional non-alignment stance. Despite India's close ties with Russia, Modi's visit signals a willingness to engage with Ukraine and the West, especially in light of the ongoing conflict. Analysts suggest that this visit is part of a broader strategy to navigate the complexities of international relations, particularly as India seeks to avoid alienating either side.





During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict, reiterating India's position of supporting peace efforts. This approach aligns with India's historical stance of advocating for negotiations rather than taking sides in international disputes.





Balancing Act Between East and West





While Modi's visit to Ukraine is a step towards closer ties with the West, it does not signify a complete shift away from Russia. India continues to rely heavily on Russian oil and military supplies, with over 40% of its oil imports coming from Russia. Modi's previous visit to Moscow just weeks before his trip to Ukraine further illustrates India's commitment to maintaining a balanced foreign policy.





The geopolitical landscape is complicated by the fact that India's relationship with Russia is crucial, especially as tensions with China rise. Analysts believe that India aims to leverage its unique position to act as a mediator while ensuring that it does not lose influence in Moscow.



