

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into space. As part of this mission, ISRO has designed a humanoid robot named Vyommitra, which will be launched into space to test the spacecraft's safety before the crewed missions begin.





The skull of Vyommitra is made from a high-strength aluminum alloy known as AlSi10Mg. This material is chosen for its lightweight and mechanical properties, which are crucial for space travel. The skull weighs approximately 800 grams and measures 200 mm x 220 mm.





The design was finalized by ISRO's Inertial Systems Unit at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The skull was created using Additive Manufacturing (AM) techniques, similar to 3D printing. This method allows for a layered construction that significantly reduces the overall weight while maintaining structural integrity.





Vyommitra's skull is designed to house essential components that will enable the humanoid to perform various tasks. It will use robotic arms to operate the crew console, monitor systems inside the crew module, and communicate with mission control on Earth. This functionality is vital for assessing the impacts of space travel on human beings.





The technology and design principles developed for Vyommitra's skull are expected to benefit future missions, including the potential development of full humanoid robots for lunar and Martian explorations.





Gaganyaan Mission

This mission is India’s first attempt at sending humans to space. Before they can send humans, the space agency ISRO wants to ensure the safety of its astronauts. Two uncrewed preparatory missions—Gaganyaan-1 (G1) and Gaganyaan-2 (G2), will be sent to space first. Gaganyaan-1 is all set to send the first uncrewed flight later this year. The G1 will mainly be sent to check the flight’s re-entry into Earth and its eventual dive into the ocean. Vyommitra will be onboard the G2 mission spacecraft.

The mission will eventually send three Indian astronauts into space for three days. For this program, PM Modi has announced the names of four astronauts—Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. They are currently undergoing training.

Agencies





