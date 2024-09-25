



NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, has announced the development of lightweight bulletproof jackets, named 'ABHED' (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat), which meet the highest threat levels. The jackets feature front and rear armours that provide comprehensive 360-degree protection, as stated by the defence ministry on Wednesday.





Developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT-Delhi, the jackets are now ready for technology transfer to three shortlisted Indian industries. The initiative aims to bolster domestic production capabilities in defence equipment.





"With a minimum possible weight of 8.2 kg and 9.5 kg for different BIS levels, these modular-design jackets have front and rear armours that provide 360-degree protection," the ministry noted. Made from polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material, the jackets are designed to offer enhanced safety without compromising on mobility.





The jacket's design is the result of rigorous characterisation of materials at high strain rates, followed by advanced modelling and simulation in collaboration with the DRDO. "The armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary R&D trials as per the protocols. The jackets meet the highest threat levels and are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in the respective General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army," the statement added.





Samir V Kamat, secretary of the department of defence R&D and chairman of DRDO, expressed his congratulations to DIA-CoE, stating, "The lightweight bulletproof jacket exemplifies the effective ecosystem of successful defence R&D by the DRDO, academia, and the industry."





The DIA-CoE was established by modifying the Joint Advanced Technology Centre of the DRDO at IIT-Delhi in 2022, aiming to enhance collaboration among industry, academia, and defence research. The centre has been actively pursuing various advanced technology projects, involving DRDO scientists, academic researchers, and industry partners, to support India's defence needs.





